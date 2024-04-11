Stranger approaches girls, offers them bikes, say police

Guelph police are investigating after three young girls were allegedly approached Wednesday evening by a woman who offered them bicycles.

Just before 6 p.m., three 10-year-old girls were walking in the area of Delaware Avenue and Mohawk Drive when they were approached by a woman.

She allegedly told the girls they were pretty and said she had new bikes in her backyard they could have, pointing across the street.

The girls continued walking to theirs homes as the woman followed them.

The woman is described as white, around 30, tall and thin with blonde hair in a tight bun, missing teeth and a birthmark or tattoo over her right eye.

She was wearing a dress or sweater and covered her eyes with her hands while she spoke.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Guelph police or Crime Stoppers.