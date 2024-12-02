Stolen vehicle involved in Guelph crash: police

The Guelph Police Service is looking for footage after they said a stolen SUV was involved in a serious collision.

Officers were called to Clair Road West and Clairfields Drive West around 4:15 a.m. Monday. They said a southbound Acura MDX was travelling along Clairfields Drive when it went through the intersection and hit a traffic light post, knocking it down across the road.

The driver tried to continue down Clair Road West before the vehicle was abandoned near Gosling Gardens.

Police said the vehicle was taken from a nearby home.

Anyone with dashcam or surveillance footage is urged to contact police.