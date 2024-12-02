KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Stolen vehicle involved in Guelph crash: police

    The interior of an Acura vehicle is seen in this undated stock image. (Erick Mclean/Pexels.com) The interior of an Acura vehicle is seen in this undated stock image. (Erick Mclean/Pexels.com)
    The Guelph Police Service is looking for footage after they said a stolen SUV was involved in a serious collision.

    Officers were called to Clair Road West and Clairfields Drive West around 4:15 a.m. Monday. They said a southbound Acura MDX was travelling along Clairfields Drive when it went through the intersection and hit a traffic light post, knocking it down across the road.

    The driver tried to continue down Clair Road West before the vehicle was abandoned near Gosling Gardens.

    Police said the vehicle was taken from a nearby home.

    Anyone with dashcam or surveillance footage is urged to contact police.

