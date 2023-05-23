Stolen City of Kitchener truck found abandoned: WRPS

Waterloo regional police are looking for a person who allegedly broke into a City of Kitchener facility, stole a truck and went for a joyride before abandoning the vehicle.

Police said on Tuesday around 3:20 a.m., officers saw a person driving a City of Kitchener pickup truck across a grass-covered embankment in the area of Highland Road East and Queen’s Boulevard.

The vehicle, a white Chevrolet Colorado, had been stolen during a break-in at a City of Kitchener facility in the same area on Tuesday, according to police.

The vehicle was found a short time later abandoned on Ardent Place, police said.

Police are asking anyone with surveillance or dash-cam video or anyone with information to contact police at 519-570-9777, extension 8290.