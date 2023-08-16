Staff at local thrift stores say donations are 'really down from where we need them to be'

The rising cost of living could be the reason why many thrift stores in Waterloo Region are seeing a decline in donations this year.

“It’s expensive to live. Why not shop here?” said one customer.

While many stores are seeing a boost in customers, numbers are going the opposite way when it comes to donations.

MCC THRIFT STORES

At MCC Thrift on Kent in Kitchener, they’ve seen about 15 per cent more customers than last year, but donations are significantly less than usual.

“We’re looking probably at 15 or 20 per cent less donations, even over where we were at this time last year,” said Mark Patfield the General Manager at the New Hamburg location, who did an interview with CTV at the Kitchener store. “That donations are really, really down from where we need them to be.”

He said they’re especially hoping for more donations of household items.

“Throw pillows, we're talking about some furniture, and in particular, we're really talking about some of the small home electronics, things like coffee makers, crock pots and different things like that. They used to come in before,” he said.

Shoppers at MCC Thrift on Kent on August 16, 2023. (CTV News/Heather Senoran)Jill Kraft, a Kitchener shopper at MCC, said she donates just as much as she shops.

“When I don’t want things in my house [I donate them]. I don’t want to see them going into a landfill. And I would hope that somebody might be able to enjoy them,” Kraft said.

MISSIONS THRIFT STORE

Staff at Missions Thrift Store in Kitchener are busier than ever.

“Three to 400 people [come in] on a daily basis,” said Scott Pinches, the store manager.

Unlike MCC, Pinches said their store is doing well when it comes to furniture and houseware donations.

“A community center closed and just emptied a 53-foot trailer. So, we're very fortunate,” Pinches said.

At Missions Thrift Store in Kitchener, they're hoping for more clothing donations. (CTV News/Heather Senoran)But staff admitted they could use more gently used clothing.

“I think with the economy the way it is, these people are holding on to their clothes a little bit longer instead of getting more new ones,” speculated Pinches.

Regular thrifters said they’re still liking what they’re seeing when it comes to the deeply discounted outfits.

“Most of these shorts and shirts are under $10 a pair,” said Geordie Given, a shopper at Mission Thrift Store.

Kat Vanna went to MCC Thrift on Kent, her third thrift store of the day. She said it’s worth it to get unique finds.

“I got a bunch of things that nobody else is going to have,” Vanna said.

FOR A GOOD CAUSE

There are three MCC thrift stores in Waterloo Region. Sales from their stores go towards Mennonite Central Committee relief. The organization also teams up with local initiatives like House of Friendship, which help the most vulnerable residents in the region. Staff said without enough donations they can’t share with those in need.

Proceeds from Mission Thrift Store locations go towards Bible League Canada to help fund international programs worldwide.

Donations can be made at both stores, by visiting their locations in person.