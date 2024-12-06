Special event fuels bodies and hungry minds in Waterloo

Hundreds of students in Waterloo enjoyed a free meal as part of a pilot project.

Nutrition For Learning, an organization dedicated to universal food access and food literacy, provided a farm-to-classroom experience on Friday thanks to the help of an unnamed local funder.

Students at Centennial Public School were offered bowls of fresh soup prepared by Chef Thompson Tran and Grand River Collegiate High School culinary students. The soup was made with locally sourced ingredients.

But organizers say the project is about more than just a healthy meal.

“We truly recognize that food insecurity across the region is a real thing,” principal Steve Sherlock said. “Certainly here at Centennial as well, we strive to provide supplemental food to every single student [during] both nutrition breaks every single day.”

Friday’s soup also served as a reminder about properly fueling young learners. Nutrition for Learning discretely sends meals and snacks home with children facing food insecurity.

“I think it just has a really big impact on many students because we never know what they’re going through,” Grade 8 student Aanya Mendapara said. “Stuff like this could help them have something in their stomachs and the more food in your stomach, the better you can learn, right?”

“The ultimate goal would be for every student to go through a school day feeling well nourished. To have the energy that they need to perform within a school environment,” Sherlock said.

But events like the one at Centennial are only possible thanks to generosity from the community.

“We typically do these [events] when we have a corporate sponsor or we have a grant because obviously during this time of need our goal is to make sure that as many kids are fed as possible,” Rylie Oesch, who handles school fundraising and community engagement at Nutrition for Learning, said.

In a social media post on Thursday, Nutrition for Learning wrote, “For the first time in our 27-year history, because of the unprecedented need, we cannot feed all the students who need food during the school day. Last school year, Nutrition for Learning food costs were $1.7 million. With the sharp increase in food insecurity and youth hunger, it still isn’t enough.”

For now, there is no set timeline for another soup day, but the goal is to continue to ensure every hungry mind has a full tummy.