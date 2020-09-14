KITCHENER -- Some recreational facilities, community centres and arenas are available for rentals again in Kitchener.

In-person programming will also be available at a limited capacity, the city said in a news release.

“When facilities were forced to close in March, staff worked quickly to ensure we could continue providing valued programs and services to the community virtually, through programs like Active At Home and the Kitchener Market’s guided cooking classes,” Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said in a news release. "I know that the return of in-person programming is welcomed news by many Kitchener residents, but in doing so, we all need to remember that COVID-19 is still present in our community and we must be extra diligent in practicing good public health practices in order to ensure a safe and positive experience for everyone."

People can book ice time at Sportsworld Arena and Active Sportsplex for training and modified programming. More rinks will be added to the apvailiabity laster this month. The city said rentals and pick-up sports will likely return to Budd Park in 2021 after facility upgrades.

Anyone visiting community centres will need to follow safety protocols, including pre-screening and maintaining proper physical distancing.

Centreville Chicopee, Chandler Mowat, Doon Pioneer Park, Kingsdale, Mill Courtland, and Victoria Hills will reopen on Sept. 14. Country Hills, Forest Heights, Rockway, Stanley Park, Williamsburg will reopen on Sept. 21. The community centres will be open for three to four hours each day. Anyone wishing to participate in programming will need to register through ActiveNet.

Residents can also book gym time for up to 10 people and bring their own equipment through the newly launched Book Your Bubble program.

The Kitchener Market continues to offer online programming and will be adding a virtual master canning class on Sept. 22. Market rentals are currently unavailable.

Residents can register for swim times at Breithaupt Centre Pool, Forest Heights Pool and Lyle Hallman Pool. The Learn to Swim program will also be back this fall at certain pools. Registration is expected to open in early October.

Some sports fields, like baseball diamonds and soccer fields, are also available for recreational use.

The city is reminding residents to follow all safety guidelines as indoor facilities reopen, including wearing a face mask and staying two metres from people outside of your social circle.