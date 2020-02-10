KITCHENER -- Protesters across the country are holding demonstrations in solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en First Nation.

Locals joined in on the protests, fighting against the proposed coastal natural gas pipeline project in British Columbia.

Their march shut down busy roads in Waterloo Region this afternoon.

"They may be inconvenienced for 10 or 15 minutes, as opposed to an inconvenience for life, which is going on in Wet'suwet'en," explains Shantell Powell.

It began at the University of Waterloo and ended up in the city centre.

Songs and drums echoed out front of the offices of MP Bardish Chagger and MPP Catherine Fife.

The message to local political leaders: enough is enough.

"We're gathering in national solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en people out in BC who are being invaded by paramilitary services and being arrested and hauled out of their traditional territory that they have the right to govern over," explains Lori Campbell, director of Waterloo Indigenous Student Centre.

"We stand in solidarity and as you can see, with many of our allies here, who also think that things like the Canadian constitution and our court should represent all of us, not just some of us, in this country."

The protest was also used as an opportunity to educate the public.

Campbell says that people are upset that they aren't learning about it in the curriculum or through their parents.

A blockade in Belleville, Ont. has forced VIA Rail to suspend train service between Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal.

By 7:15 p.m., most of the Waterloo protesters had left the government officials' offices.