Six people displaced after fire rips through Cambridge townhouse

Six residents of a townhome on Linden Drive have been displaced after a fire early Monday morning, Cambridge Fire says.

People living in the home woke up and rushed out around 4 a.m., according to someone who identified themselves on scene as a friend.

Some are believed to be international students.

There is no word yet on injuries.

Residents could be displaced for a couple of months.

A Cambridge fire investigator is on scene to determine the cause and circumstances of the fire.