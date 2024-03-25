KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Six people displaced after fire rips through Cambridge townhouse

    Fire crews are pictured at a home on Linden Drive in Cambridge on March 25, 2024. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener) Fire crews are pictured at a home on Linden Drive in Cambridge on March 25, 2024. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)
    Six residents of a townhome on Linden Drive have been displaced after a fire early Monday morning, Cambridge Fire says.

    People living in the home woke up and rushed out around 4 a.m., according to someone who identified themselves on scene as a friend.

    Some are believed to be international students.

    There is no word yet on injuries.

    Residents could be displaced for a couple of months.

    A Cambridge fire investigator is on scene to determine the cause and circumstances of the fire.

