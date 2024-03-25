Six people displaced after fire rips through Cambridge townhouse
Six residents of a townhome on Linden Drive have been displaced after a fire early Monday morning, Cambridge Fire says.
People living in the home woke up and rushed out around 4 a.m., according to someone who identified themselves on scene as a friend.
Some are believed to be international students.
There is no word yet on injuries.
Residents could be displaced for a couple of months.
A Cambridge fire investigator is on scene to determine the cause and circumstances of the fire.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'There's no regrets': Sask. woman discovers long-lost twin brothers only a drive away
A Saskatchewan woman took a DNA test and made a shocking discovery: her long-lost twin brothers.
BREAKING Doug Ford to extend Ontario gas tax cut until end of 2024
The Ontario government will extend its gas and fuel tax rate cut until the end of the year.
How the deadliest attack on Russian soil in years unfolded over the weekend
How the deadliest attack on Russian soil in years that left 137 people dead and more than 180 more injured played out, in what President Vladimir Putin called 'a bloody, barbaric terrorist act.'
Boeing CEO Calhoun to step down at end of 2024
Boeing said on Monday that CEO Dave Calhoun would step down from his position at the end of 2024.
Everest climbers will have to take their poop away with them, as Nepal tries to address growing waste problem
Those hoping to climb Everest this year will have to make some slight adjustments to their packing list, as new rules now mandate that climbers bring their excrement down with them from the world’s highest peak, in a bid to tackle pollution.
Woman arrested, dog seized after attack on child at Toronto playground
A woman has been charged and arrested in connection with a dog attack at a waterfront playground in Toronto that left a child with life-altering injuries over the weekend.
Daycare provider ordered to refund B.C. parents after chickenpox party dispute
A so-called “chickenpox party” was at the centre of a recent dispute between a B.C. family and their daycare provider, according to a decision from the Civil Resolution Tribunal.
What some Ontarians are doing to protect their vehicles from auto theft
Recent unconventional guidance from a Toronto police officer has sparked a wider discussion about car theft across the province.
Calgary's Tegan and Sara call out Alberta government at Junos
Calgary singer-songwriters Tegan and Sara were honoured at this year's Juno Awards for their efforts to support 2SLGBTQ+ youth.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.