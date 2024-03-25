Six college students displaced after fire rips through Cambridge townhouse
Six Conestoga College students are now staying in temporary accommodations after flames tore through their Cambridge townhome early Monday morning.
One of the residents told CTV News they woke up to smoke so thick they could barely see more than a foot in front of them.
The fierce flames and smoke could also be seen coming from the corner unit on a neighbour’s security camera.
All six students managed to get out safely.
Fire crews arrived at the Linden Drive complex around 4 a.m. and managed to stop the flames from spreading to neighbouring units.
No injuries were reported.
Officials are still looking into the cause of the fire but believe the flames started underneath the outdoor balcony.
Damage to the roof is extensive. Cambridge Fire said an engineer will need to assess the integrity of the home before anyone can move back in. That, they added, could take several months.
Residents of the home could be displaced for a few months. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)
The six students and a friend, who was at the townhouse at the time of the fire, are staying in a hotel for the next three days. After that, they’ll have to find somewhere else to stay. The Red Cross confirmed they’re providing emergency accommodations, food and clothing.
Constoga College and Conestoga Students Inc. shared the following statement with CTV News: "Conestoga's CARE team - a multi-discliplinary group that receives referrals about students needing elevated levels of support - is coordinating supports for the students, including further accommodations, financial assistance and food security as well as any academic supports needed. The team will work in collaboration with Conestoga Students Inc., the college's student association, which is able to provide emergency funding support through the Emergency Support Bursary, and food support through the Student Nutrition Access Program."
Fire crews are pictured at a home on Linden Drive in Cambridge on March 25, 2024. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)
CTV News reached out to the landlord but did not receive a response by our deadline.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Secret' RCMP report forecasts a bleak future in Canada
A 'Secret' Royal Canadian Mounted Police report paints a dark picture of Canada's future due to climate change, misinformation, a global recession and other troubling trends.
Woman arrested, dog seized after attack on child at Toronto playground
A woman has been charged and arrested in connection with a dog attack at a waterfront playground in Toronto that left a child with life-altering injuries over the weekend.
Sacha Baron Cohen's representative responds to Rebel Wilson claims
Rebel Wilson is claiming Sacha Baron Cohen has tried to stop the release of her upcoming memoir, 'Rebel Rising.'
Ottawa woman warned BMO of suspected bank fraud, still lost $15K
An Ottawa woman said when she suspected someone was trying to gain access to her BMO account, she went to the branch to inform the bank. She was told everything was fine but, by the time she got home, $15,000 had been stolen.
Canada evacuating vulnerable Canadian citizens out of Haiti: Joly
Canada airlifted 18 vulnerable Canadians out of Haiti by helicopter to the Dominican Republic on Monday, and Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says more will be offered the chance to evacuate in the coming days.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' California and Florida homes raided, Homeland Security tells CNN
In response to a CNN question about reports of raids of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' homes, the Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) said that as part of an ongoing investigation they, along with other law enforcement partners, had 'executed law enforcement actions.'
She took a DNA test to find out her heritage. What she found was a decades-old secret her mother never planned to share
A Saskatchewan woman took a DNA test and made a shocking discovery: her long-lost twin brothers.
'Young child' dies after UTV falls through ice on B.C. lake: RCMP
A young child died in B.C.'s Cariboo region died over the weekend when a UTV fell through the ice on Tyee Lake, according to authorities.
Shohei Ohtani says he never bet on sports, interpreter Ippei Mizuhara stole money, told lies
Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani said Monday he never bet on sports and interpreter Ippei Mizuhara stole money from him and told lies.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.