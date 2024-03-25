Six college students displaced after fire rips through Cambridge townhouse

Six Conestoga College students are now staying in temporary accommodations after flames tore through their Cambridge townhome early Monday morning.

One of the residents told CTV News they woke up to smoke so thick they could barely see more than a foot in front of them.

The fierce flames and smoke could also be seen coming from the corner unit on a neighbour’s security camera.

All six students managed to get out safely.

Fire crews arrived at the Linden Drive complex around 4 a.m. and managed to stop the flames from spreading to neighbouring units.

No injuries were reported.

Officials are still looking into the cause of the fire but believe the flames started underneath the outdoor balcony.

Damage to the roof is extensive. Cambridge Fire said an engineer will need to assess the integrity of the home before anyone can move back in. That, they added, could take several months.

Residents of the home could be displaced for a few months. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)

The six students and a friend, who was at the townhouse at the time of the fire, are staying in a hotel for the next three days. After that, they’ll have to find somewhere else to stay. The Red Cross confirmed they’re providing emergency accommodations, food and clothing.

Constoga College and Conestoga Students Inc. shared the following statement with CTV News: "Conestoga's CARE team - a multi-discliplinary group that receives referrals about students needing elevated levels of support - is coordinating supports for the students, including further accommodations, financial assistance and food security as well as any academic supports needed. The team will work in collaboration with Conestoga Students Inc., the college's student association, which is able to provide emergency funding support through the Emergency Support Bursary, and food support through the Student Nutrition Access Program."

Fire crews are pictured at a home on Linden Drive in Cambridge on March 25, 2024. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)

CTV News reached out to the landlord but did not receive a response by our deadline.