Significant snowfall in Friday’s forecast

Spring is here, but winter isn’t done with us yet.

Environment Canada says much of southwestern Ontario could get between 5 and 10 cm of snow on Friday. Some areas closer to Lake Ontario could even more, while communities near Lake Erie will see freezing rain.

The agency issued a special weather statement Thursday for all areas between Windsor, St. Catharines, Kingston, Mount Forest and Goderich.

They said light snow is expected to begin in the morning and then intensify throughout the day.

Forecasters aren’t exactly sure how much snow southern Ontario will get but are advising drivers to take it easy out on the roads.