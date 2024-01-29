KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Sheppard Public School in Kitchener closed due to water main break

    The Waterloo Region District School Board offices appears in a CTV file photo. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener) The Waterloo Region District School Board offices appears in a CTV file photo. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)
    A water main break has temporarily closed Sheppard Public School.

    Waterloo Region District School Board announced that the Kitchener school would be closed for Monday as work is being done on repairs.

    Students will be switching to asynchronous learning.

    WRDSB says they'll provide updates on when the school will reopen.

