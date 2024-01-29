Sheppard Public School in Kitchener closed due to water main break
A water main break has temporarily closed Sheppard Public School.
Waterloo Region District School Board announced that the Kitchener school would be closed for Monday as work is being done on repairs.
Students will be switching to asynchronous learning.
WRDSB says they'll provide updates on when the school will reopen.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
House of Commons 'more a stage than an institution' says former PM Clark
Former Progressive Conservative prime minister Joe Clark says the House of Commons has become "more a stage than an institution," and it is impacting the "state of mind of people who come to serve there."
Singer leaves final song for her young son as she enters hospice
Singer Cat Janice is giving her 7-year-old son a gift to remember her by as she enters hospice — a final song.
Other passengers support man who opened emergency exit and walked on plane's wing in Mexico airport
A man had opened an emergency exit and walked out on a wing of a plane that was parked and waiting for takeoff Thursday. But dozens of fellow passengers signed a written copy of a statement saying the airline made them wait for four hours without ventilation or water while the flight was delayed.
The head of a Saudi royal commission has been arrested on corruption charges
The CEO overseeing Saudi Arabia's royal commission for its historic al-Ula site has been arrested on corruption and money-laundering charges over some $55 million in contracts, officials said.
A ghostly shipwreck has emerged in Newfoundland, and residents want to know its story
The massive, overturned hull of a seemingly ancient ship has appeared without warning along the southwestern tip of Newfoundland, dazzling nearby residents eager to know who may have been aboard and how it met its fate.
Alex Murdaugh tries to prove jury tampering led to his murder conviction
Alex Murdaugh is returning to a South Carolina courtroom, but this time the convicted killer, disbarred attorney and admitted thief won't be fidgeting in the spotlight.
Dying thief who stole 'Wizard of Oz' ruby slippers from museum will likely avoid prison
A dying thief who confessed to stealing a pair of ruby slippers that Judy Garland wore in 'The Wizard of Oz' because he wanted to pull off 'one last score' is expected to stay out of prison after he's sentenced Monday.
MPs return to Ottawa vowing action, as 2024 House of Commons sitting begins
Members of Parliament are returning to Ottawa on Monday vowing action on Canadians' pressing concerns, as the House of Commons opens for its first sitting day of 2024.
B.C. senior wins right to sell home she paid $3.4M to build, despite objections of co-owners who paid just $115K
A B.C. senior who has spent more than $3.4 million on the construction of a home on the Sunshine Coast has been granted an injunction against the former co-owners of the property, who have contributed only $115,000 to the project.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
Former London Knight surrenders
It is believed Alex Formenton is the first player to make an appearance before police
-
It was a whirlwind week for 21-year-old Jayden King of Courtland, Ont.
The Courtland, Ont. native nearly completed the improbable but the underdog team came up just short in the final of the 2024 Milk Every Moment Ontario Tankard in Dorchester
-
Former NHL player Alex Formenton has turned himself in to police, his lawyer says
Former NHL player Alex Formenton turned himself in to police on Sunday in connection with an investigation into an alleged sexual assault by several members of Canada's 2018 world junior team.
Windsor
-
Transit Windsor workers 'still at an impasse' after two days of talks: union
Buses will be running Monday and the union will announce their plan for next steps regarding ongoing contract talks via a news release.
-
Former NHL player Alex Formenton has turned himself in to police, his lawyer says
Former NHL player Alex Formenton turned himself in to police on Sunday in connection with an investigation into an alleged sexual assault by several members of Canada's 2018 world junior team.
-
Chatham-Kent Health Alliance: one of 'Canada's Best Employers for Diversity 2023'
Forbes magazine has ranked Chatham-Kent Health Alliance one of 'Canada's Best Employers for Diversity 2023'
Barrie
-
Wasaga Beach residents get first look at new twin-pad arena and library
Wasaga Beach residents had the chance to see their new state-of-the-art arena and library this weekend for the first time.
-
Huntsville OPP searching for suspects wanted in connection to string of break-and-enters
Police in Huntsville are searching for multiple people believed to be connected to three break-and-enters at area businesses.
-
Police investigating sexual assault in Alliston
Investigators with the Nottawasaga OPP are seeking the public's help in relation to a sexual assault in Alliston.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police searching for missing city councillor
Sudbury police are looking for Ward 2 city councillor Michael Vagnini who was reported missing Saturday.
-
House of Commons 'more a stage than an institution' says former PM Clark
Former Progressive Conservative prime minister Joe Clark says the House of Commons has become "more a stage than an institution," and it is impacting the "state of mind of people who come to serve there."
-
Sault mayor wants to make amends with Francophone community
Sault Ste. Marie's mayor is using the 34th anniversary of the city's controversial "English-only" resolution to make amends with the city's Francophone community.
Ottawa
-
Popular Ottawa donut shop strikes a deal on Dragons' Den
Holey Confections in Ottawa is being cast into a new kind of spotlight after an appearance on the television series Dragons Den.
-
4-car crash in Alta Vista allegedly caused by impaired driver: police
One person has been taken to a trauma centre early Sunday morning after a four-vehicle crash allegedly caused by an impaired driver in Alta Vista.
-
'Great Canadian' Ed Broadbent mourned at state funeral in Ottawa
Generations of progressives paid their respects to former NDP leader Ed Broadbent and celebrated his legacy and accomplishments during a state funeral held in the nation's capital on Sunday afternoon.
Toronto
-
Atlanta Hawks win 126-125 over Toronto Raptors
Saddiq Bey dunked in Trae Young's miss with 1.1 seconds left to lift the Atlanta Hawks to a 126-125 win over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night.
-
Driver knocked down pole, 'ran off on foot' from Etobicoke collision, say Toronto police
Toronto police are looking for a driver who allegedly crashed their vehicle into a pole knocking it down then fled the scene.
-
MPs return to Ottawa vowing action, as 2024 House of Commons sitting begins
Members of Parliament are returning to Ottawa on Monday vowing action on Canadians' pressing concerns, as the House of Commons opens for its first sitting day of 2024.
Montreal
-
5 injured in Montreal hit-and-run, driver flees on foot
Montreal police are searching for a driver after a hit-and-run left five people injured.
-
Ceremony honours memory of those killed in 2017 Quebec City mosque attack
A ceremony commemorating the deadly 2017 attack on a Quebec City mosque is scheduled to take place.
-
Children's Clinic operator says Brunswick Medical Centre won't suffer the same fate
After the sudden closure of the Children's Clinic in Montreal earlier this week, there are growing concerns about the future of another clinic -- the Brunswick Medical Centre -- operated by the same company.
Atlantic
-
People rally outside Fredericton synagogue to show support after vandalism
A crowd of about 150 people gathered outside the Sgoolai Israel Synagogue in Fredericton on Sunday to show their support for the Jewish community after the building was vandalized.
-
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Monday, Jan. 29, 2024.
-
24-year-old N.S. man suffers serious injuries after head-on vehicle collision
A 24-year-old Kentville, N.S., man suffered serious injuries in a head-on vehicle collision late Friday night.
Winnipeg
-
Man dead following Winnipeg police response to 'domestic-related' incident
Winnipeg police have handed over an investigation to Manitoba's police watchdog after a man died in hospital a day after officers restrained him while responding to a domestic call in the city's Crestview neighbourhood.
-
Police lay manslaughter charge in death of Winnipeg restaurant owner
Winnipeg police have made an arrest in the death of a Winnipeg restaurant owner who was assaulted outside his business Wednesday night.
-
'They're out there': Winnipeg pet owners on alert as coyote sightings increase
Winnipeg pet owners are tightening their leashes when out with their animals, with many saying they see and hear more coyotes in their neighbourhoods.
Calgary
-
1 dead, 1 injured in southwest Calgary fire Sunday night
A woman is dead after a fire broke out in a bungalow in southwest Calgary Sunday night.
-
Investigation underway into fatal campground shooting of 26-year-old Calgary man near Conrich, Alta. early Sunday
Strathmore RCMP and the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit are investigating a fatal shooting that took place at the Mountain View Campground near Conrich early Sunday morning.
-
Former NHL player Alex Formenton has turned himself in to police, his lawyer says
Former NHL player Alex Formenton turned himself in to police on Sunday in connection with an investigation into an alleged sexual assault by several members of Canada's 2018 world junior team.
Edmonton
-
South Edmonton apartment resident frustrated over lack of warning during police operation in her building
A resident is raising questions over how an arrest was handled in her apartment building in south Edmonton Friday night.
-
Couple break into room, shoot man in west Edmonton motel Friday: EPS
A Friday night shooting at a west Edmonton motel is believed to have been targeted.
-
Edmontonians take the plunge at frosty fundraiser Sunday
More than 100 Edmontonians took an icy dip Sunday in support of the Special Olympics.
Vancouver
-
Bodies of B.C. helicopter crash victims recovered from mountain, heli-skiing company says
The bodies of the three people who were killed in a heli-skiing crash north of Terrace, B.C., on Monday, Jan. 22 were successfully recovered on Sunday, the president of the company announced.
-
'Not sleeping well at night': Farmers tense as flood warning issued for Sumas River
A flood warning was issued for the Sumas River Sunday afternoon as a series of storms is expected to continue to soak B.C.'s South Coast.
-
B.C. man campaigns for Taylor Swift to be recognized on a stamp
In a Vancouver man’s wildest dreams, Taylor Swift would fill the blank space in the top-right corner of envelopes in her home country.