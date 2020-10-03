KITCHENER -- A downtown Kitchener event has given seven couples the chance to say “I do.”

The pop-up wedding at TheMuseum featured one-hour ceremonies on Saturday with close family and friends.

Jeff Mitchell and Laura Hart are one couple who met three years ago at a trivia night.

“I almost didn’t go to it because everyone who invited me bailed,” said Mitchell. “I don’t know what possessed me to still go.”

They decided this summer to get married surrounded by 15 of their closest friends and family.

“They take care of everything,” said Hart. “It was just so easy.”

Lovely Weddings & Events owner Kim Evans says the first of seven weddings was at 10 a.m. and the last was at 8 p.m.

“It gives you a little bit of fancy without having to spend a lot of money,” said Candice Hutchinson, who was also married at the event.

Ceremony costs are divided between all couples who signed up for that day.

“We’re doing a much more elaborate set up,” said Evans. “More than what they would be doing on their own.

“We go through and sanitize everything and obviously we do a different floor plan with every wedding.”

Guests are grouped within their bubble and anyone unable to attend in person can join in digitally.

“I wasn’t prepared for how beautiful it would be,” said Hart, with Mitchell adding: “that’s when we cried the most.”

Lovely Weddings and Events is hosting two other pop-up wedding dates on Halloween and another on Nov. 14 back at TheMuseum.