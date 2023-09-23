Series of residential break-ins in Kitchener, Waterloo: WRPS

The Waterloo Regional Police Service is investigating a series of break-ins across Kitchener and Waterloo.

Since Sept. 13 the Break, Enter and Vehicle Theft (BEVT) Team has investigated nine break-and-enters at residences during the overnight hours.

In one case, during the overnight hours of Sept. 21, a suspect or suspects went inside a residence through an unlocked door in the area of Rolling Meadows Drive and Cumberland Place in Kitchener.

The suspect or suspects stole personal items and cash.

In all instances they got inside through an unlocked door and went after cash and electronics.

The other incidents happened in the following areas:

Hidden Valley Road and Paddock Court, Kitchener

Breckenridge Drive and Gibson Drive, Kitchener

Lorraine Avenue and Montcalm Drive, Kitchener

Spruce Street and Hickory Street West, Waterloo

Lester Street and University Avenue West, Waterloo

Ladyslipper Drive and Mountain Holly Court, Waterloo

Westcourt Place and Westmount Road North, Waterloo (two incidents)

Police did not say whether any, or all, of the incidents are believed to be connected.

They are encouraging people to keep all doors locked, even when home, and to report any suspicious activity.