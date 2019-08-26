

Natalie Van Rooy, CTV Kitchener





A former Boy Scout leader and hockey coach is being sentenced for assaulting two boys in the 1970s.

The now 68-year-old man, who cannot be identified under a publication ban, was found guilty of two counts of indecent assault after a trial in spring.

The crown’s closing arguments on Monday in a Brantford courthouse noted that the offences were sexual in nature.

The indecent acts were committed against a 10-year-old and a young teen while they were asleep or trying to sleep.

During the trial, the judge heard how the boy's parents trusted the coach to take him to games and practices.

The child slept over and was offered an alcoholic drink by the coach.

The victim told the court he woke up to the coach sexually assaulting him.

“I was sexually assaulted when I was a 10-year-old boy by my hockey coach,” a victim impact statement read in part. “To this day I am not able to tell my parents of this assault.

“These two separate incidents completely changed the trajectory of my life.”

Brantford Police began investigating the case in 2015 when another man stepped forward and said he was molested when he was a teen.

“For 40 years I did bury it,” another victim impact statement read in part. “Yet it affected so many…I lost interest in life…the things I loved the most, taken away…I lost trust in men.”

The two victim impact statements were read by the crown.

"It has robbed me of my happiness," a statement read. "[It has] cost me the loss of relationships. My marriage was volatile, all because one man thought it was his ruight to hurt a 10-year-old boy."

The crown is asking for a prison sentence of 7-8 years and asking that the man be registered as a sex offender.

The maximum time for this type of crime is 10 years.

The defence noted the his client still maintains his innocence and are asking for house arrest with a term of two years less a day.

The judge will hand down his decision Wednesday morning.