Seaforth hospital temporarily closing its ER overnight

Seaforth Community Hospital is temporarily closing its emergency department overnight Friday and Saturday.

The Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance (HPHA) said in a press release that the shutdown is due to “sudden health human resource shortages.”

The changes are as follows:

Friday, Oct. 21 – The emergency department will close at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22 – The emergency department will open at 7 a.m. and close at 5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 23 – The emergency department will open at 7 a.m. and return to regular hours of operation

Anyone who requires immediate medical attention is asked to call 9-1-1. Paramedics will re-route patients to the nearest available emergency department.

The closest 24-hour emergency departments are in Goderich, Exeter and Stratford.

This is just the latest temporary closure at Seaforth Community Hospital. ER shutdowns were also announced earlier this month and this past summer.