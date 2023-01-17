School bus shortage in Waterloo region drops over 5 per cent: report

New data suggests Waterloo region's bus driver shortage is heading in the right direction.

A report was presented to Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) trustees at a Monday night meeting.

It says almost half of the roughly 100 new drivers that were recruited over the fall season are still on the job.

This brings the driver shortage from eight per cent to 2.7 per cent.

Board officials say they've boosted hourly wages and offered free training, but that it's hard to retain as many people as they'd like for what amounts to part time and seasonal work.

During the same meeting, trustees voted in favour of exploring a partnership with Grand River Transit to let high school students ride for free.