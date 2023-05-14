Roads reopen following downtown Kitchener crash

Regional police were at the intersection of Cedar Street and Charles Street East in Kitchener on Sunday afternoon investigating what appeared to be a serious crash.

A truck could been seen flipped onto its side with a broken windshield and severe damage to the body at the downtown intersection. Another car appeared to have also ben involved.

Around 4 p.m., the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) issued a media release about the earlier collision.

Police said they responded to the area around 11:15 a.m. for reports of the crash.

One of the drivers had to be extricated from their vehicle by the Kitchener Fire Department.

According to the release, both drivers sustained minor physical injuries and were treated by paramedics on scene.

The roadways were closed for several hours but have since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash-cam footage is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.