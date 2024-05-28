Roads in Guelph and Waterloo earn spots on CAA's Worst Roads list

A road in Guelph and a boulevard in Waterloo have been named among the worst roads in Ontario.

The Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) has released the latest results from their annual Worst Roads campaign.

For the second year in a row, Guelph’s York Road was named the worst road in the campaign’s western region, which includes Brant, Huron, Middlesex, Norfolk, Oxford, Perth County, and Waterloo Region.

Waterloo also made an appearance in the western region’s top five, with Ira Needles Boulevard coming in at number four. Ira Needles was also the fourth worst road in the area last year.

Overall, a Hamilton street was named as the worst road in the province.

Aberdeen Avenue beat out Toronto’s Eglington Avenue West and Barton Street East to take the top spot.

Each year CAA invites drivers, cyclists, transit riders, and pedestrians to vote in the campaign in hopes of identifying roads needing improvement. Some of the considerations include potholes, congestion, poor road signage, and other safety concerns.

Western region

York Road, Guelph Adelaide Street North, London York Street, London Ira Needles Boulevard, Waterloo Adelaide Street South, London

Ontario