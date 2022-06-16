Reports of gun shots sparks heavy police presence in Kitchener: WRPS

Waterloo regional police are investigating reports of gun shots in the area of Greenfield Avenue and Kingsway Drive in Kitchener.

Police tweeted about the incident at 5:39 a.m. Thursday, saying there is a heavy police presence in the area which remains closed for investigation.

No injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

This is a developing story. More information will be given when available.