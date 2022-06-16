Reports of gun shots sparks heavy police presence in Kitchener: WRPS

A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo. A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

French, German, Italian leaders visit Kyiv

The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania arrived in Kyiv on Thursday in a show of collective European support for the Ukrainian people as they resist Russia's invasion, marking the highest-profile visit to Ukraine's capital since Russia invaded its neighbour.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver