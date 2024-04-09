Regional councillors endorse plan to end chronic homelessness
Waterloo regional councillors are directing staff to develop a funding and advocacy strategy based on a plan that aims to end chronic homelessness by 2030.
The Community and Health Services Committee saw more than 15 delegations on Tuesday. Councillors voted in favour of formally adopting the 90-page plan titled Navigating Complexity Together: A Roadmap to Functional Zero by 2030. The decision still needs final approval at a regular council meeting.
Delegations speak out
Several representatives from local organizations spoke as delegates at the meeting, including people from the Canadian Mental Health Association – Waterloo Wellington, Marillac Place and local universities.
Most delegates endorsed the plan and talked about what made it exceptional.
Nadine Green was one of the delegates. Green lives and volunteers at A Better Tent City (ABTC) – a community of tiny homes in Kitchener that helps those who are homeless.
“Homelessness is a complex issue and we need to keep tackling it piece by piece with your support along the way,” Green said.
Green also talked about how she believes organizations that help those in need should get more support through an annual funding application and review process with the region.
“We need a small pool of money so that we can be able to quickly help people in dire strain. Perhaps it’s buying a pair of shoes or winter boots for someone living outdoors. Or getting tarps for people living rough,“ Green said.
The report also talked about youth homelessness rising with youth shelters frequently at capacity with people as young as 12-years-old.
Green said she’s noticed younger people trying to stay at ABTC.
“It breaks my heart,” Green said. “Because our residents must be at least 25, the most we can offer these young people is a meal and washroom access before directing them to other services. Youth becoming homeless needs to stop now.”
Plan details
The plan outlines seven strategic focus areas that emphasize preventative strategies in addressing homelessness. The focus areas include things like creating policy and system accountability, building system bridges and changing the narrative on housing and homelessness.
The region will spend more than $245 million on affordable housing and homelessness in 2024, with $56 million, or 23 per cent, directed towards homelessness and supportive housing programs.
Staff noted in the document that the final report is just the beginning of a “renewed collective focus” to create homes for the most vulnerable.
More specifics on the plan will be delivered to council at a later date, as part of the 2025 regional budget process.
