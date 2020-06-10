WATERLOO -- Region of Waterloo Chair Karen Redman is running for president of the board of directors for the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO).

The Wednesday announcement comes after an endorsement from her colleagues at a June 3 Region of Waterloo council meeting.

“I am running to be President of the AMO Board of Directors to continue advocating on behalf of all Ontario municipalities,” said Redman in a news released. “My experience in Waterloo Region, where urban and rural communities work together, is an important part of the leadership I believe in. I believe that we all have an important role to play in the recovery of Ontario’s families, businesses, and communities in these uncertain times.”

Redman was elected as regional chair in 2018, has over 30 years of public service, and has also represented the area on a federal level.

AMO is a non-profit organization made up of Ontario’s 444 municipalities. The President leads the board of directors to set the organization’s direction and adopt its policies and priorities.

Elections will take place a virtual conference from August 17-19. The term for President of AMO will be from 2020-2022.