Protestors and supporters welcome Premier Doug Ford to Kitchener

The premier brought his Ford Fest barbecue to Kitchener on Friday, but it wasn’t just supporters who turned out to welcome Doug Ford to the community.

Protesters lined up outside Bingemans to voice their concerns on a variety of issues from healthcare, education and the Greenbelt land swap.

FORD TAKES THE STAGE

The Premier made a number of promises to voters on Friday.

“Together, with the all the mayors and all the partners, we are setting up this community for success,” he told the crowd.

One of Ford’s central themes was Ontario’s population boom. He also reiterated his promise to build more homes and touted the province’s appeal to newcomers.

“I’ll tell you the reason why they’re coming to Ontario,” he said. “Because we’re leading North American job creation and economic development.”

“[The P.C. party] embarked on a massive project, making sure that we’re pouring money back into communities,” Ford said. “Infrastructure, that we’re spending $184 billion, [and] making sure we’re investing in small businesses and medium businesses.”

The Premier also touched on the long-promised expansion of Highway 7.

“You’ve heard endless, endless governments before talk about Highway 7,” Ford said. “I talked to Mr. Bingeman Sr. He said he’s 84-years-old, he said when he was 7-years-old the governments were talking about building Highway 7. The difference between other governments and our government, we’re actually getting it done.”

He touched on the Kitchener GO train line and redevelopment plans for Grand River Hospital and St. Mary’s General Hospital.

Ford also addressed the contentious issue of education.

“The parents’ right to listen and make sure that they are informed when their children make a decision,” he told the crowd. “It’s not up to the teachers, it’s not up to the school boards to indoctrinate our kids.”

The one issue Ford failed to address was the Greenbelt controversy.

PEACEFUL PROTEST

Demonstrators held a peaceful protest in front of Bingemans during the premier’s appearance, which included members of the Waterloo Regional Labour Council and Environmental Defence.

There was anger among the crowd over the Ford government’s handling of protected lands.

“Enough is enough,” they chanted as cars drove by, some honking their support.

“I want Doug Ford to see how mad these people are, to see how engaged they are in this issue,” said Catherine Fife, the Waterloo MP and Finance Critic for the official opposition. “They’re so disappointed, they want this government gone and they want the land back in the Greenbelt. We’ve asked that the legislature be recalled, for the Greenbelt lands to be returned, for all 15 recommendations of the Auditor General’s report to be honoured.”

Fife also wants the Ford government to be accountable for its actions.

“When you follow the money, there’s a direct connection to people who are buying influence with this government,” she said.

Overall, Fife was excited to see voters of all ages voicing their concerns.

“It’s really encouraging and actually hopeful to see this many people come out and be engaged in the Greenbelt scandal. People in Waterloo Region care deeply about this issue.”

FORD’S APPROVAL RATING

Friday’s rally comes as the premier’s approval rating dropped to a historic low.

According to new data from Angus Reid, less than 28 per cent of Ontarians think Doug Ford is doing a good job as premier. That’s a five-point drop since June and the lowest it’s dipped since he took over the job five years ago.

The online survey of 800 Ontarians was conducted a day after the Integrity Commissioner announced the former Housing Minister broke ethics laws during the Greenbelt land removal process.

“When we see a 17 per cent drop in approval for Doug Ford among people who voted Conservative in the last election, that is significant, and that is something that I think the premier’s office is going to sit up and take notice of,” said Shachi Kurl, president of the Angus Reid Institute.

Political analysts aren’t sure what can be done to slow Ford’s sliding popularity, aside from a reversing policy.

“A really important number to look for in this polling result is that more than 70 per cent of Ontarians say: ‘Keep your hands off the Greenbelt,’” said Scott Reid. “There should be zero development on it whatsoever.”

The Progressive Conservatives, meanwhile, still maintain a majority government.

In terms of support, the survey showed 38 per cent would still vote P.C., the NDP had 28 per cent support, while the Liberals were at 22%.