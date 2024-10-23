Post-secondary schools in Ontario say thousands of international students will miss fall semester
Thousands of international students will miss their fall semesters at Ontario’s colleges and universities. Some post-secondary institutions say it’s an early ripple effect of Ottawa’s move to cap international student enrolment and crackdown on the study permit system.
“I hired an agent in India, so I also got the study and work permit recently,” said one second-year student at Conestoga College. “I did all the process myself and the college helped me regarding all the processes, how to apply for the study permit and work placements, so no issue regarding that.”
That process may not be as seamless going forward.
In January, the federal government began tightening policies around international students.
Federal Immigration Minister Marc Miller said, in a conference at the time: “Some of these students have experienced serious challenges navigating life in Canada.”
The cap was recently dropped by a further 10 per cent.
Post-secondary schools in Ontario are now starting to feel the impact of those changes.
A number of students, with plans to study in Waterloo Region, will be missing their fall semester because their study permits have not yet been approved.
“There’s sort of a quota that the schools have, in regards to accepting applications or students for their school,” said Moumita Chakraborty, a regulated Canadian immigration consultant. “With a lot of these changes, we can see why there is an extensive amount of students waiting for a decision.”
CTV News reached out to Conestoga College to find out how many of their students were affected.
“Conestoga currently has approximately 1,400 international students who have deferred fall enrolment to the winter 2025 term,” they said in a statement. “These deferrals may be the result of visa delays. The college recognizes the challenges these students may face as they adjust their plans and arrival dates. We will work with them closely to ensure they have housing and needed support services for the winter term.”
It continued: “This fall we had more than 400 beds still available to our students. In 2024-25, the college will invest approximately $78 million on domestic and international student support services that include health and wellness programs, food security and nutrition programs, and housing and employment supports.”
The University of Waterloo said a number of its students have also had to delay the start of their studies.
In a statement to CTV News, they said: “Across the sector, Canadian universities including Waterloo have maintained modest levels of growth of international students to ensure those who do enroll are well supported and successful. However, the recent decision by the Canadian government to reduce international undergraduate allocations in 2024 and beyond will restrict the ability for universities across the sector to maintain enrollment levels and could exacerbate financial pressures for these institutions.
Roughly 10 per cent of our first-year international student cohort has requested to defer their studies due to visa-related delays. We expect to have exact figures of our fall 2024 international student cohort to come later this fall.”
Immigration experts recommending international students submit their applications early.
“When we’re submitting an application for a study permit, you want to have at least five or six months in your hand to make sure that you don’t have to go through the deferral process,” Chakraborty said.
The changes also require students coming to Canada to have at least $20,000 in their bank accounts to help ensure they have the financial means to support themselves.
CTV News reached out to the University of Guelph and Wilfrid Laurier University to find out if students there would be missing their fall semester. They did not respond by our deadline. CTV News also reached out to the office of Federal Immigration Minister Marc Miller about the delays, but did not hear back.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada will cut its permanent immigration levels by at least 20 per cent
Canada will lower the number of permanent immigrants it allows into the country by at least 20 per cent from its previous target of 500,000, CTV News confirmed Wednesday.
CEO of N.B. potato chip company taking 'extended leave of absence' after arrest
The president and CEO of New Brunswick-based Covered Bridge Potato Chips is taking an 'extended leave of absence' after being charged with domestic violence this past weekend.
Memorial growing outside Halifax Walmart where employee was found dead
A memorial is growing outside a Walmart in Halifax after a 19-year-old employee was found dead inside an oven in the store Saturday night.
Trudeau says Liberals 'strong and united' despite caucus dissent
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Liberal party is 'strong and united,' despite efforts from within his caucus to oust him as leader.
'Canadians can breathe a sigh of relief': Bank of Canada governor on interest rate cut
The Bank of Canada made a sizable cut to its key lending rate Wednesday from 4.25 per cent to 3.75 per cent as the global economy continues to expand. The half percentage point cut is the fourth rate cut in a row by the central bank as inflation dropped from 2.7 per cent in June to 1.6 per cent in September.
Search efforts begin at Prairie Green Landfill: Manitoba government
A search has started at Prairie Green Landfill for the remains of two victims of a serial killer.
'Things are very hard here': Popular Toronto crossing guard asks community for help finding work
He is a familiar face to residents of a neighbourhood just west of Roncesvalles Avenue.
Flair Airlines ending Saskatoon routes in November
Canada's discount airline is suspending operations to and from Saskatoon.
More than 10 million Canadians living in homes with 'high radon,' report says
A new report suggests that Canadians' exposure to a radioactive gas is increasing, putting millions of people at a higher risk of developing lung cancer.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.