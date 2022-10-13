Pop-up park opens in downtown Kitchener

The City of Kitchener has set up a pop-up park for three days on King Street downtown.

The city partnered with Toronto-based company Eight Eighty Cities to present the park as a way to engage community members on the future of parks and open spaces in the area.

Pup-up park will be set up for three days in downtown Kitchener. (CTV News/Hannah Schmidt)“We know the community in Kitchener is changing. It’s growing and their needs now for parks and open spaces will be growing and changing at the same time. So really we want to take a look at how we can build an equitable inclusive space that really is responding to the community needs across Kitchener,“ said Niall Lobley, director of parks and cemeteries for the City of Kitchener.

Friday was the opening day and the park was filled with community members enjoying the space.

It features accessible pathways, open green space, nature-based play elements for passive use and cultural activities, an open fire, picnic tables, community food gardens and interactive art.

The pop-up park will also include live music, gardening workshops, conversations addressing homelessness and Indigenous learning opportunities. (CTV News/Hannah Schmidt)

According to the city, it isn’t just for display. It will also include live music, gardening workshops, conversations addressing homelessness and Indigenous learning opportunities.