Police seize $13K worth of fentanyl in Guelph drug bust
Fentanyl is shown in a file photo.
KITCHENER -- Police seized fentanyl and cocaine after executing a search warrant in Guelph on Tuesday.
The Guelph Police Drug Unit began investigating drug trafficking in the area of Greengate Road and Silvercreek Parkway North in June.
On Tuesday around 6:30 p.m., police executed a warrant at a residence on Greengate Road. Officers found 40.5 grams of blue fentanyl, 25.9 grams of purple fentanyl, 45.4 grams of cocaine, drug packaging, scales and $4,375.00 in cash.
Police say the fentanyl is worth $13,300 and the cocaine is worth $4,500.
A 27-year-old man from Guelph is facing charges of trafficking, possession and a breach of release. He's being held in custody for a bail hearing.