Police seek public’s assistance in search for wanted man from Kitchener

Waterloo regional police are seeking assistance to locate a male wanted on multiple charges.

Christopher Lougheed, 44, from Kitchener, is currently wanted on five warrants for numerous offences including:

Failure to comply with a release order (nine counts)

Operation while prohibited (two counts)

Theft over $5,000 (four counts)

Theft under $5,000

Possession of stolen property over $5,000

Possession of stolen property under $5,000

Flight from police

Careless driving

Lougheed is known to frequent the Waterloo Region and Windsor areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or crime stoppers.