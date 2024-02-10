KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police seek public’s assistance in search for wanted man from Kitchener

    WRPS search for wanted man on five warrants for multiple offences, including nine counts of failure to comply with a release order. (WRPS/Twitter) WRPS search for wanted man on five warrants for multiple offences, including nine counts of failure to comply with a release order. (WRPS/Twitter)
    Share

    Waterloo regional police are seeking assistance to locate a male wanted on multiple charges.

    Christopher Lougheed, 44, from Kitchener, is currently wanted on five warrants for numerous offences including:

    • Failure to comply with a release order (nine counts)
    • Operation while prohibited (two counts)
    • Theft over $5,000 (four counts)
    • Theft under $5,000
    • Possession of stolen property over $5,000
    • Possession of stolen property under $5,000
    • Flight from police
    • Careless driving

    Lougheed is known to frequent the Waterloo Region and Windsor areas.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police or crime stoppers.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Non-essential surgery on pets now banned in Quebec

    Quebec's "Regulation respecting the welfare and safety of domestic companion animals and equines", which comes into force this Saturday, aims to ban four surgeries that were previously permitted but strongly discouraged by the Quebec Order of Veterinarians (OMVQ): feline declawing, ear trimming, tail trimming and vocal cord removal.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News