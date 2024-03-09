Police searching for suspect after robbery near Brantford
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Brant County are looking for a suspect after a reported robbery just outside the city of Brantford.
Officers were called to a business on Colborne Street West on Thursday just after 5 p.m.
They were told an unknown person carrying an edged weapon went into the store at 4:45 p.m. and demanded money.
Cash in hand, the suspect ran out to an older model tan or gold coloured Toyota four-door sedan, and drove off on Oakhill Drive.
The suspect is described as a 6’1” white male.
At the time he wore black sunglasses, black gloves, a black hoodie with a reflective yellow stripe on the shoulders, dark pants, and a black face covering.
No injuries were reported.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Investigation The rise of Romana Didulo, self described 'Queen of Canada', and what she's up to now
W5 visited Richmound, Sask., to learn more about the self-described 'Queen of Canada,' who controversially moved to the rural village with her followers last year.
Mob of hopping kangaroos invade Australian golf course
You’re having fun playing golf and then a mob of kangaroos suddenly interrupts your round. Golfer Stephen Roche must have thought he’d gone hopping mad when he saw the stream of ‘roos approaching him.
Nearly 75,000 Canadians sign petition calling on federal government to end daylight saving time
With daylight saving time taking place on Sunday, a petition calling on the federal government to permanently end the practice has nearly 75,000 signatures.
She moved to Italy and bought a palazzo for a fresh start. Her ex-husband came with her
As they walked through the stunning palazzo and gazed up at its frescoed ceilings, Kelly and Jesse Galloway, originally from Australia, knew that their lives were about to change. The pair, who’ve been divorced since 2013, decided to purchase the historic property, situated in the village of Stimigliano in the central Lazio region of Italy, almost instantly.
RCMP seize more than 60 guns, 10,000 rounds from Sask. home
Prince Albert RCMP seized more than 60 guns and 10,000 rounds of ammunition from a home in the Veillardville area Wednesday.
Irish prime minister concedes defeat in vote over constitutional amendments about family and women
Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar conceded defeat Saturday as two constitutional amendments he supported that would have broadened the definition of family and removed language about a woman's role in the home were headed toward rejection,
These are the recalls in Canada this week
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including overheated adapters and hot peppers with undeclared gluten.
Helicopter carrying National Guardsmen and Border Patrol agent crashes in Texas, killing 3
A helicopter flying over the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas crashed Friday, killing two National Guard soldiers and a Border Patrol agent, the military said. Another soldier on board was injured.
Alabama woman set for a plea hearing months after police say she faked her own kidnapping
A new plea hearing has been set for an Alabama woman accused of falsely telling police she was abducted last summer after stopping her car to check on a toddler wandering near a highway.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.