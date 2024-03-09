KITCHENER
    • Police searching for suspect after robbery near Brantford

    Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Brant County are looking for a suspect after a reported robbery just outside the city of Brantford.

    Officers were called to a business on Colborne Street West on Thursday just after 5 p.m.

    They were told an unknown person carrying an edged weapon went into the store at 4:45 p.m. and demanded money.

    Cash in hand, the suspect ran out to an older model tan or gold coloured Toyota four-door sedan, and drove off on Oakhill Drive.

    The suspect is described as a 6’1” white male.

    At the time he wore black sunglasses, black gloves, a black hoodie with a reflective yellow stripe on the shoulders, dark pants, and a black face covering.

    No injuries were reported.

