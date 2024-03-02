Police searching for movie theatre assault witness

KITCHENER
    A Waterloo region police car on King Street West in August of 2022. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener) A Waterloo region police car on King Street West in August of 2022. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener)
    Regional police are asking for the public's help to find a person they say witnessed an assault at a Cambridge movie theatre.

    Officers were called to the movie theatre around 4 p.m. on Feb. 27.

    Police say an unknown witness intervened and helped the victim. They add that the victim and suspect are believed to be known to each other.

    Now, police are looking to identity and speak with the witness.

    Anyone with information can contact the Intimate Partner Violence Unit at 519-579-9668. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

