Police searching for driver after vehicle goes airborne, crashes into yard of Wellesley home

    A Waterloo region police car on King Street West in August of 2022. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener) A Waterloo region police car on King Street West in August of 2022. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener)
    Waterloo regional police are trying to find a driver after a vehicle crashed into the yard of a home in the Crosshill area.

    Investigators said police were called to the Lobsinger Line and Greenwood Hill Road area on Sunday around 6:30 a.m.

    They said a vehicle went off the road, became airborne and landed on the lawn of a home before the driver took off.

    Video posted on social media shows several trees in the yard were uprooted.

    The vehicle involved in the crash is believed to be a grey 2021- 2022 Kia Seltos. Investigators believe the vehicle has major front end damage as a result of the collision.

    Anyone with more information or surveillance camera footage is encouraged to contact police.

