Police search for suspects following three vehicle break-ins in Kitchener
Three vehicles parked in driveways were broken into and had items stolen from them Thursday morning in Kitchener.
In a news release issued Saturday, the Waterloo Regional Police Service said unknown suspects gained entry into three vehicles between 12:40 a.m. and 12:55 a.m..
The incidents happened in the areas of Deer Ridge Court, Baden Court and Wagon Street. According to the release, personal property was stolen.
Police said it is believed that the suspects were travelling in a grey, four door sedan.
Residents in the Deer Ridge and Pioneer Tower West areas are being asked to check video from security doorbell cameras for any suspicious activity.
Police have set up an evidence portal link that residents can submit video footage to: https://bit.ly/3jEWGgg.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1800-222-8477.
