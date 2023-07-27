Police search for suspect following alleged altercation at A Better Tent City in Kitchener

Police are still searching for a man believed to be involved in a physical altercation at Better Tent City (ABTC) in Kitchener on Thursday.

Police tweeted around 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, alerting residents of a weapons investigation near ABTC, on Ardelt Avenue.

On Friday morning, police said in a news release, a 34-year-old man with facial injuries was found at the scene.

Police said he was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“The [suspect] male was described as wearing a black Toronto Raptors jersey, shorts and a baseball cap. The male was last seen travelling towards Homer Watson Boulevard,” police said in the release.

Police believe that the individuals involved are known to one another.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

POLICE ON SCENE

On Thursday morning, police tape surrounded an area in front ABTC, a commmunity where roughly 50 residents who have experienced homelessness live.

Shortly before 11 a.m., police could be seen searching the sectioned-off area and putting down evidence markers.

Officers left the scene around 1 p.m.

ABTC RESPONDS

One of the tiny homes at ABTC on July 27, 2023. (CTV News/Dan Lauckner)"There was a fight between two visitors. It got really bad and the police were called," recalled Nadine Green, the on-site coordinator at ABTC.

She believes one of the visitors had a knife and fought outside of the property.

"We don't allow weapons. If someone has a weapon, we would say that they would need to leave."

Green confirmed that the person taken to hospital is okay but stressed that residents weren't involved. Rather, visitors who are allowed to stay on the property.

"People usually come by and if a resident has a visitor, they can also get breakfast," said Green.

She added that since ABTC moved to their new location in 2021, this was the second major incident involving police.