Police release photos of gas theft suspect

Police are looking for a male they say were involved in a series of gas thefts within Waterloo Region.

Waterloo regional police have received 11 reports of gas drive-offs between April and October of this year throughout Kitchener, Waterloo and Woolwich and Wilmot townships.

Police say the suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6 ft tall between 30 to 40 years old.

The male Waterloo regional police are looking to identify in connection to alleged gas thefts. (Submitted: @WRPS)

The suspect vehicle is described as a white Chevrolet Astro van (1995 to 2005).

The vehicle Waterloo regional police say is connected to alleged gas thefts. (Submitted: @WRPS)

Police would like identify and speak with the male in the released photos. Police are also hoping to speak with the owner of the vehicle in the photos.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.

See all the related photos released by the Waterloo Regional Police Service below.