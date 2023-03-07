Police provide new details about hold and secure at Brantford high school

Five days after a Brantford high school was placed on hold and secure, police have provided new details about the alleged threat that triggered the emergency response.

Police cruisers swarmed North Park Collegiate around noon on Thursday, March 2.

Students told CTV News the incident left them shaken.

At the time, police tweeted that officers were responding to a weapons-related threat, but provided few other details.

On Tuesday, Brantford police said a 16-year-old was arrested and charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Police said they received a 9-1-1 call after the teen allegedly threatened someone and said they had a firearm.

When officers arrived, they located the accused and took the teen into custody. Police said no weapons were found.

"After the incident had concluded, officers met with students and staff directly involved to provide information and answer any questions they had," police said in a media release.

“The Brantford Police Service would like to take this opportunity to remind the public that gun related violence is a serious issue for many communities. Threats of this nature can have tragic consequences. Brantford Police Service will respond accordingly in order to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone involved.”