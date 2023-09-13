Police looking for two suspects in Guelph murder

Guelph police are looking for two suspects after a murder in the Junction area of the city Tuesday night.

Police said a 37-year-old man was shot and killed at a home on Waterloo Avenue near Woodcrest Drive. Investigators believe the shooting was targeted.

Officers were called to the townhouse complex around 10:10 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

When they arrived, they found a 37-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

NEIGHBOUR CALLS 911

CTV News spoke to a woman who was inside the building when the shooting happened. Mary Waller said she heard what sounded like someone kicking down a door, then another loud bang and a woman screaming in the hallway.

She said she called 911 then left her apartment to see if she could help before stumbling onto a troubling scene.

“I walked down the hall to console that woman and she pushed me into the apartment and I saw the guy laying there and there was blood all over him. It was horrific, it wasn’t something that I’d like to see again,” Waller said.

Police investigate a murder at a townhouse complex in Guelph on Waterloo Avenue near Woodcrest Drive on Sept. 13, 2023. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)

Police said they will be in the area for some time, speaking to residents and collecting any surveillance footage.

The suspects are described as two Black males with all dark clothing.

More to come...