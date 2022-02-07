Police looking for 2 teens connected to Kitchener weapons incident

Police are looking for two teens in connection to a weapons call that prompted additional security measures at three Kitchener schools on Monday.

Waterloo regional police say officers responded to a report of two people with a weapon in the area of Weber Street East and Edmund Road in Kitchener at around 2 p.m.

The call prompted Sunnyside Public School, Rockway Collegiate and Franklin Public School to be placed on hold and secure for around 45 minutes.

Later on Monday, police issued a release describing two suspects connected to the incident.

The first suspect is described as a white male, around 15-years-old and 5 feet tall with a mustache and a stocky build, wearing a baseball cap and tan jacket.

The second suspect is a described as a brown male, also around 15-years-old and 5 feet fall with a skinny build, wearing a blue and grey hoodie.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.