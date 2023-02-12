Police lay impaired charge after Kitchener crash

A 29-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with multiple offenses after police say he drove a vehicle through a road sign and onto the sidewalk.

Waterloo regional police say officers responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash near Weber Street East and Ottawa Street North in Kitchener around 5:40 a.m. Sunday.

According to police, the driver failed to navigate a bend in the roadway, lost control, mounted a curb, struck a road sign and then crossed four lanes of traffic before coming to rest on a sidewalk.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect a short distance away from where the crash happened.

He was arrested for impaired driving and is now facing charges including possession of suspected fentanyl, possession of suspected cannabis and operating a vehicle while impaired.