KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police investigation at Cambridge magic mushroom shop

    Waterloo regional police at the FunGuyz store in Cambridge, Ont. (Jan. 24, 2024) Waterloo regional police at the FunGuyz store in Cambridge, Ont. (Jan. 24, 2024)
    Waterloo regional police were spotted Wednesday outside a magic mushroom store in Cambridge.

    Police confirmed to CTV News there was an ongoing investigation at the FunGuyz location, but did not provide any further details about the nature of their investigation.

    On Nov. 11, officers raided the King Street store and confiscated a large amount of suspected psilocybin and cash. FunGuyz staff estimated the seized product was worth approximately $10,000.

    A 20-year-old Kitchener man was arrested at the time and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

    The store reopened less than 24 hours after the raid by police.

