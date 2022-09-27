Police investigating toddler’s death in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police are investigating the death of a 15-month-old boy in Cambridge.
In a media release, police said emergency services responded to a medical incident involving the child around 9:40 p.m. on Monday.
When crews arrived, the boy was found unresponsive. He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The Major Crime Unit is mandated to investigate whenever a child under five dies.
The Coroner’s Office is also assisting with the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
