Police investigating toddler’s death in Cambridge

Waterloo regional police are investigating the death of a 15-month-old boy in Cambridge.

In a media release, police said emergency services responded to a medical incident involving the child around 9:40 p.m. on Monday.

When crews arrived, the boy was found unresponsive. He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Major Crime Unit is mandated to investigate whenever a child under five dies.

The Coroner’s Office is also assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.