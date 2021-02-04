KITCHENER -- Police in Guelph are investigating a fatal crash that involved a pedestrian on Thursday morning.

According to a news release, it happened near the intersection of Speedvale Avenue West and Elmira Road North just before 7 a.m.

Officials said that the pedestrian was taken to Guelph General Hospital after being hit by an SUV.

There are no sidewalks on the stretch of Speedvale where the crash happened, but nearby business owners said there are often pedestrians in the area.

One business owner said he heard a loud thump outside his shop and ran outside to help.

"I grabbed a high-viz jacket and some gloves and grabbed a blanket very quickly because I am a trained first-aider so I wanted to see if I could offer any assistance to anybody," said Jay Oliver.

Personal belongings were seen strewn across the road and multiple officers, including forensics and collision reconstruction teams, were on scene.

Officers expect to be on scene for some time while they investigate. They're asking drivers to avoid the area in the meantime.

Police have not yet determined the cause of what happened.