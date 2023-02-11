Police investigating assault in Wilfrid Laurier University hallway

Waterloo regional police are appealing for information and witnesses as they investigate an assault alleged to have occurred in a Wilfrid Laurier University hallway last month.

Police say the incident, which is believed to have happened on Jan. 16, was reported on Feb. 10.

According to police, the victim reported they were walking in the hallway of a building at Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo when they were assaulted. Police say their injuries were non-life-threatening. Investigators believe the incident was targeted and not random.

It's shocking news for first-year student Cyrus Fu.

"We feel that it's supposed to be a safe environment and that we should feel safe walking around, especially on our campus," Fu said.

According to second-year student Kailyn Morrison, there's a sense violence is on the rise on campus.

"I don't understand why this keeps happening and there's not a lot of repercussions about it," Morrison said. "As a student, this is something I'm aware of, especially as a woman.”

“I think it's definitely a social issue that needs more light shed upon it."

Wilfrid Laurier University campus in Waterloo is seen on Feb. 12, 2023. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV Kitchener)

In an email to CTV News, a university spokesperson redirected comment to Waterloo regional police, citing the current investigation.

A statement released by the university on Saturday reads in part: “Anyone feeling harmed by this situation is encouraged to reach out to the various resources and supports available at Laurier and in the community... special constables are working closely with Waterloo Regional Police Service to investigate this incident and taking necessary steps to ensure the safety of our campus and surrounding community." https://students.wlu.ca/news/2023/feb/incident-on-campus.html

Waterloo regional police provided no further details when contacted by CTV News.

In the meantime, some students say they plan to take extra safety measures while walking through campus.

"[I] always go with a friend, every night we're always going out together, watching each other's back and making sure that nothing bad is happening to us," first-year student Ethan Eskins said.