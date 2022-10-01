Police investigate report of sexual assault in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police are investigating a report of a sexual assault in Kitchener.

Police said on Thursday at around 11:10 a.m., a woman was sexually assaulted in the area of Weber Street East and Kinzie Avenue.

The male suspect was described as having brown skin with short wavy black hair, 25 to 30 years old, about 5’8” in height, and approximately 165 pounds.

The man was seen wearing a light blue dress shirt, black dress pants, and black slide on sandals.

The investigation is ongoing.