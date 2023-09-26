Kitchener

Police charge two e-scooter riders with impaired driving during Homecoming, lay more than 100 other charges

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) estimates its officers laid 129 charges during Homecoming events this past weekend – most of those for alcohol-related or Highway Traffic Act offences.

That’s on top of 604 charges handed out during WRPS’ Project Safe Semester, an annual blitz aimed at cracking down on unsafe behaviour among university students.

Police released the numbers Tuesday.

Officers also arrested 10 people during Homecoming, including two males who were allegedly riding e-scooters without helmets while impaired. The males were arrested in separate incidents.

Both were charged with criminal impaired driving and operating an e-scooter without a helmet and chin strap.

Here’s a full breakdown of charges issued by police during Project Safe Semester:

Police noted although Project Safe Semester is now over, officers will continue to conduct proactive enforcement in the University District.

