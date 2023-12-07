Police arrest man seen carrying multiple firearms in Kitchener

Police have charged a man seen carrying multiple firearms Thursday afternoon in Kitchener.

Waterloo regional police responded to the area of Thaler and Kinzie Avenues around 3:45 p.m., for reports of the weapons being seen.

Police say there were no reports of the man using or pointing the guns at anyone.

After arresting the suspect, officers confirmed the guns were replica firearms. Though, police say he was in possession of other prohibited weapons.

A 42-year-old man was arrested and charged with the following offences: