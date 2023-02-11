Pets find new homes at Guelph Humane Society adoption event

From cats and dogs to guinea pigs and snakes, the Guelph Humane Society welcomed aspiring pet owners for its ‘Love is in the Air’ adoption event this weekend.

The event on Friday and Saturday offered families a fully interactive experience after years of pandemic restrictions – along with a chance to meet some of the over 100 animals in the humane society’s care.

“In the past six months, this will be our third event,” said Guelph Humane Society animal care manager Samantha Westphall. “It’s really important to offer in-person adoptions so that individuals can come in, meet the animals.”

“We’re looking for another dog to be a companion for my dog,” explained Tiffany Priess, who left Saturday’s event with a pup named Georgie. “Knowing that I can take another one home makes the heart feel a little more whole.”

The Guelph Humane Society has found new homes for more than 35 animals this month alone.

Newly-adopted Georgie accepts a treat. (Tyler Kelaher/CTV Kitchener)

All of the animals available for adoption are posted on its website. Anyone interested in meeting an animal can take part in any of the facility’s drop-ins from Wednesday through Friday.

“Coming to the shelter to rescue an animal is very rewarding and I think it also makes us feel really good,” Westphall said.