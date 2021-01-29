Advertisement
Person suffers life-altering injuries in snowmobile crash
Published Friday, January 29, 2021 2:55PM EST Last Updated Friday, January 29, 2021 2:56PM EST
Share:
KITCHENER -- A person was airlifted to hospital with life-altering injuries after a snowmobile collision on Thursday night.
The incident happened at around 11:30 p.m. in Norwich Township. Provincial police say four people were riding snowmobiles on a trail west of Base Line and north of Norwich Road when a 52-year-old was ejected from a snowmobile that crossed over a lane between fields.
The operator of a second snowmobile, a 37-year-old from Oxford County, hit the first rider. They were taken to local hospital and then airlifted to a Hamilton hospital for treatment.
The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided as new information becomes available, police say.