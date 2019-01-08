

CTV Kitchener





A Cambridge male has been arrested in connection to a theft at a convenience store.

The incident happened on Jan. 4 at around 7:15 p.m.

A male reportedly entered a store on McKay Street in Cambridge before stealing things and leaving.

There was a non-physical altercation after before the suspect fled.

He was described as white, in his 30s, five feet 10 inches and about 170 pounds.

On Tuesday, police said they had arrested and charged a suspect.

He faces robbery, possession of stolen property under $5,000 and unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.

He was held for a bail hearing.