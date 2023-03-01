Person airlifted after crash south of Guelph: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say one person has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash just outside Aberfoyle.

In a tweet posted at 11:19 a.m. Wednesday, OPP said Brock Road/Wellington Road 46 is closed between Maltby Road and Wellington Road 34.

In an email, Ornge Air Ambulance said they were transporting a female patient in stable condition to Hamilton General Hospital.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.