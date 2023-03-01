Person airlifted after crash south of Guelph: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say one person has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash just outside Aberfoyle.
In a tweet posted at 11:19 a.m. Wednesday, OPP said Brock Road/Wellington Road 46 is closed between Maltby Road and Wellington Road 34.
In an email, Ornge Air Ambulance said they were transporting a female patient in stable condition to Hamilton General Hospital.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Person airlifted after crash south of Guelph: OPP
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
MPs to hear from top intelligence officials as foreign interference allegations stack up
As reports of alleged Chinese interference in the last two federal elections stack up, MPs on the House of Commons committee examining foreign election interference will be hearing from some of Canada's highest-ranking intelligence officials on Wednesday.
BREAKING | Toronto man faces 96 charges in child sexual assault investigation, youngest victim 7 years old
A 31-year-old Toronto man is facing nearly 100 charges in connection with an investigation into the luring and sexual assault of underage victims, including a seven year old, throughout Ontario.
When will spring arrive? The Weather Network expects longer winter conditions for most
Most Canadians will need to wait a bit longer for spring to arrive as this year's winter weather continues over the next couple of months, according to the latest seasonal forecast from The Weather Network.
Cardiologists weigh in on whether COVID-19 or vaccines pose a greater risk of heart problems
A growing body of research is showing links between COVID-19 and heart-related problems, particularly in young people. Despite misinformation that claims otherwise, cardiologists still say the virus poses a greater risk of cardiac issues than the vaccine.
opinion | These are the new tax brackets for 2023
There are going to be some changes to Canada's tax brackets as we move into 2023. These changes could impact how you’re taxed when you file your 2023 income tax returns next year.
How Ukrainian children are finding refuge in learning during war
For children in Lyutizh, Ukraine, school is more than just a place of learning. It's now a hub of safety and a haven of refuge during a time of war.
Document reveals first known Canadian UFO study in nearly 30 years now underway
The Canadian government's top scientist has launched a study into UFOs and will release a public report by mid-2024. Outlined in a February 2023 PowerPoint presentation obtained by CTVNews.ca, the study seeks to understand how unidentified aerial phenomena reports are handled in Canada, and to offer recommendations for improvements if needed.
Ontario bracing for 'huge system', buried B.C. gets more snow, Prairies warm-up
Snow storm coming from Texas will impact Ontario, Quebec, Atlantic Canada on Friday, with B.C. and Yukon dealing with more wet snow.
Greek transport minister resigns over train crash; 36 dead
Rescuers delved Wednesday through flattened, burned-out carriages for survivors and bodies after a passenger train and a freight train crashed head-on in central Greece overnight, killing at least 36 people and injuring scores.
London
-
Stabbing in downtown London
A stabbing in London has left one person with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police were called to the downtown core around 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday for a man who had been stabbed.
-
Reported shooting in London leads to search for two suspects
London police are looking for two suspects after a reported shooting early Wednesday morning. Around 4:50 a.m., police were called for reports of a gunshot in the area of Meadowgate Boulevard and Commissioners Road East.
-
Chatham theft traced to Sarnia and Listowel, Ont.
A victim told police she had recently learned that someone made several online purchases using her credit cards and had attempted to use her identity to purchase new vehicles from Chatham-Kent, Sarnia and Listowel.
Windsor
-
Chatham Cenotaph damaged with blue spray paint: CKPS
Chatham-Kent police are looking for suspects after the Chatham Cenotaph was damaged with blue spray paint.
-
Nursing tuition grants offered at University of Windsor
A provincial tuition grant program is being offered for the 2023-2024 academic year at the University of Windsor.
-
Death of Kingsville man being investigated by SIU
The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating the death of a man in Kingsville. Officials say around 9:30 Tuesday morning, OPP were notified of a man in distress.
Barrie
-
Ont. woman, 40, plans to go back to school after $1M lotto win
A 40-year-old mother is making big plans to better her education after winning $1 million with Lotto 6/49.
-
Winter storm could bring another 20cm of snow to central Ontario: Here's when
Environment Canada is warning of a significant weather outlook that could see a blanket of 10 to 20 centimetres spread throughout southern Ontario.
-
Simcoe County man arrested on child pornography charges
A Wasaga Beach man has been charged following a child sexual exploitation investigation.
Northern Ontario
-
Cardiologists weigh in on whether COVID-19 or vaccines pose a greater risk of heart problems
A growing body of research is showing links between COVID-19 and heart-related problems, particularly in young people. Despite misinformation that claims otherwise, cardiologists still say the virus poses a greater risk of cardiac issues than the vaccine.
-
Cambrian College first to launch three-year degree program
Cambrian College in Sudbury is the first in Ontario to launch a new three-year degree program after the province announced the expansion last year to address the labour shortage.
-
Suspect in random Toronto attack that killed former CBC journalist surrenders to police
A suspect wanted in connection with the death of a long-time CBC journalist has been arrested and charged with manslaughter after he turned himself in to police.
Ottawa
-
City council meeting disrupted by protest during budget debate
Ottawa city council is debating and voting on the 2023 budget, but a protest briefly interrupted proceedings.
-
Four people hospitalized after Riverside South house fire
Paramedics treated seven people for smoke inhalation—four of whom were taken to hospital—after a major house fire in Riverside South Tuesday night.
-
Ottawa housing committee's delay of project due to parking complaint draws backlash
Ottawa's housing committee is facing criticism after a proposed development in Orléans that includes dozens of affordable housing units was delayed due to a lack of parking spaces.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto man faces 96 charges in child sexual assault investigation, youngest victim 7 years old
A 31-year-old Toronto man is facing nearly 100 charges in connection with an investigation into the luring and sexual assault of underage victims, including a seven year old, throughout Ontario.
-
Toronto-area hospital network receives $75M donation to help build Canada’s largest hospital
A hospital network west of Toronto has announced it’s received the largest corporate donation in Canadian history in an effort to build the biggest health-care facility in the country.
-
Potentially powerful snowstorm tracking towards Ontario
Parts of Ontario are on track to be hit with another potentially significant snowstorm that could cause chaos for weekend travel.
Montreal
-
Vermont officials investigating after man dies crossing border from Quebec
Vermont State Police are investigating after a man collapsed and died shortly after crossing the border into the United States from Quebec on foot last week. U.S. border patrol agents spotted Jose Leos Cervantes, 45, and two other people crossing the border into Holland, Vt., at about 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 19, Detective Trooper Jason Danielsen said in a news release.
-
Quebec government finds 74 per cent of businesses make language errors on public signage
No less than three-quarters of businesses do not respect the standards of written French in their public signage in Quebec, according to the Office quebecois de la langue francaise (OQLF).
-
'It's been a nightmare': Work on Ile-aux-Tourtes bridge causing traffic headaches
Preliminary work to replace the aging Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge has begun, but there is growing frustration among drivers who say the project is costing them too much time and money.
Atlantic
-
Special weather statements issued for the Maritimes ahead of heavy snowfall
Special weather statements have been issued by Environment Canada for all three Maritimes provinces advising of the potential for heavy snow Thursday into Friday.
-
New Brunswick seafood foreign workers faced awful conditions during COVID-19: study
A study by Dalhousie University says temporary foreign workers in New Brunswick's seafood industry during the COVID-19 pandemic suffered gruelling and sometimes dangerous conditions.
-
1 person seriously injured in Kings County crash: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP says one person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Kings County Wednesday morning.
Winnipeg
-
One month after finishing home build, owners told to scrap plans due to administrative error
A month after finishing their newly built home complete with a basement suite, a Manitoba couple has been told to scrap their plans due to an administrative error made by the rural municipality.
-
Cardiologists weigh in on whether COVID-19 or vaccines pose a greater risk of heart problems
A growing body of research is showing links between COVID-19 and heart-related problems, particularly in young people. Despite misinformation that claims otherwise, cardiologists still say the virus poses a greater risk of cardiac issues than the vaccine.
-
Rock legends KISS coming to Winnipeg as part of final tour
Winnipeggers can start preparing to rock and roll all night as rock legends are coming to town.
Calgary
-
Calgary firefighters battle blaze in Highland Park
Firefighters are investigating what caused an early morning house fire in the community of Highland Park.
-
Lucky number 7: Calgary woman wins $7M on lottery ticket
A Calgary woman who won a whopping $7 million on a lottery ticket says she's still trying to process her big win.
-
Kiss comes to Calgary for their End of the Road farewell tour
One of the most influential rock bands of all time is coming to Calgary for the final time.
Edmonton
-
$23B capital budget: What Alberta is and isn't planning to build, fix and improve
Alberta is planning to spend about $23 billion of its $205-billion budget over the next three years on capital projects including billions on roads, hospitals and affordable housing.
-
KISS to play in Edmonton in November as part of ongoing three-year farewell tour
Edmonton will be one of the stops rock band KISS makes later this year on its "End of the Road" tour.
-
Alberta to test emergency alert system on Wednesday afternoon
Albertans will hear emergency alerts on their phones, radios and TVs on Wednesday afternoon as part of a provincial test.
Vancouver
-
More snow forecast for B.C.'s South Coast Wednesday night
Municipalities across B.C.'s South Coast are preparing for yet another blast of wintry weather.
-
Base jumper rescued from Squamish, B.C., cliff after getting caught in tree
A base jumper was rescued near Squamish, B.C., on Tuesday after getting their parachute tangled in a tree on the Stawamus Chief.
-
Seniors, teachers, transit, business: The disappointments in B.C.'s 2023 budget
Despite cutting cheques adding up to a multi-billion-dollar deficit, British Columbia's provincial government is facing disappointment and criticism from those feeling left out of the budget.