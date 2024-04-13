Pedestrian hit in Kitchener by Michigan driver

Waterloo regional police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a pickup truck in Kitchener.

Emergency crews were called to Weber Street near Madison Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say the pickup truck driver was heading south on Weber when they hit a 56-year-old man.

The pedestrian needed to be take to local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, while the driver of the pickup, a 37-year-old from Michigan, was not hurt.

Weber Street was closed between Madison and Cedar Street for several hours, but has since reopened.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact Waterloo regional police.