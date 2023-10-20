Owner of cat shot seven times by pellet gun speaks out

Kitchener

    Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after a Simcoe family found their cat seriously injured from being shot with a pellet gun.

    The Burt family said their cat, Cutie, snuck out of the house on Oct. 2.

    Two days later, they found the cat just a few hundred feet from their home with severe injuries to her right eye and torso.

    “She looked rough right away,” said Natasha Crook, Cutie’s owner. “Her right eye was really milky and you could tell it was infected. It didn’t look good and then when we got her in was when we could see the metal spikes sticking out of her back.”

    An emergency veterinarian determined the wounds were from a pellet gun.

    X-rays later found seven metal pellets lodged inside Cutie, with two of the pellets in her skull.

    The family paid close to $10,000 to have four pellets removed, while three remain lodged inside. Cutie’s eye couldn’t be saved.

    OPP are investigating the incident and looking to find those responsible.

    “Malicious acts of cruelty towards any animal, whether it’s a pet or a wild animal, are unacceptable,” said Const. Andrew Gamble of OPP. “If anyone has information, we’re urging them to contact Norfolk County OPP.”

    “At the end of the day, someone is responsible and this individual will be held accountable for their actions, should they be identified.”

    Cutie is now back home with her family who has created a Gofundme page to help tackle the ongoing bills for her recovery.

