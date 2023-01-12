OPP release images of suspects after armed robbery in St. George, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have released images of suspects they are searching for in connection with an armed robbery at a bank on Beverly Street West in the village of St. George, north of Brantford.

Brant County OPP said it happened at around 3:33 p.m. on Thursday.

According to a news release sent Friday, three unidentified suspects entered the business and assaulted an employee while brandishing what appeared to be firearms and an edged weapon.

One person received minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police said the suspects fled the business with an unknown quantity of Canadian and American currency in the back of a black Subaru mid-size SUV, driving southbound on Main Street. The vehicle was later recovered on King William Street near Victor Boulevard.

Pictures of the suspects were provided by police.

"I don't think there's any reason to believe there is any danger or threat to public safety in the village of St. George," said Const. Conrad Vitalis with Brant County OPP.

Anyone with security footage in the area is asked to come forward.

"We have our Brant OPP Major Crimes Unit investigating," said Const. Vitalis. "We have our forensic ID Services processing the scene here at the bank."

At around 5 p.m. on Thursday, officers could be seen going in and out of the bank and surrounding businesses interviewing witnesses.

Around 7 p.m., roughly four hours after the incident began to unfold, there was no longer a visible police presence in the bank or the surrounding area.

"This is a rare event, especially in a small village like this," said Const. Vitalis. "It's not something that happens often here."

The Beverly Street bank closed during the investigation. It is not clear if it will reopen Friday.